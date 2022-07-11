Erik ten Hag makes his Cristiano Ronaldo stance clear at press conference

Erik ten Hag makes Ronaldo stance clear.

Erik ten Hag has stated that he is looking forward to working with Cristiano Ronaldo this season, despite reports that the forward wants to leave Manchester United.

On Monday, Ten Hag conducted his first press conference of United’s pre-season trip to Thailand, and discussed a number of topics with local and international reporters, including the future of the club’s biggest star.

Erik ten Hag: “We’re planning with Ronaldo.”

United’s official reason for Ronaldo’s absence from the pre-season tour is that he is dealing with family issues, and this is something that Ten Hag re-iterated when speaking to the press.

“He’s not with us, it’s due to personal issues,” said the Dutchman. “We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season. I’m looking forward to working with him.

“He hasn’t told me he wants to leave. I have read but what I say, Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans and we want to have success together.”

Cristiano Ronaldo future.

It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo feels the same, after it emerged in recent weeks that he is looking for a way out of the club he re-joined to huge amounts of international fanfare last August.

The 37-year-old is said to be upset about a number of issues, including a lack of Champions League football this season, a pay cut due to said absence from Europe’s premier competition, and United’s apparent hesitancy in the transfer market this summer.

“I spoke with him before this issue came up,” Ten Hag added.

“I had a conversation with him and a real good talk. That is between Cristiano and me. Only what I can confirm is that we had a really good conversation together.”

Man United captaincy.

The issue of the Man United captaincy was something that reportedly divided the dressing room last season with some players, including Ronaldo, said to have questioned Harry Maguire’s suitability to the role.

However, Ten Hag has seemingly ignored these concerns as he confirmed the England man will again being wearing the armband during the upcoming campaign.

“Harry Maguire is the captain,” said the 52-year-old. “Of course, I have to get to know all the players but he is the established captain and he has achieved a lot of success.”

United kick-of their pre-season campaign with a match against Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday, before flying off to Australia where they will play against Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

