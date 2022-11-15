Erik ten Hag has told Man United bosses what to do with Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told the club hierarchy that Cristiano Ronaldo should not play for the club again.

United are reeling after snippets were released of Ronaldo’s sit-down interview with Piers Morgan, in which targets of his criticism include Ten Hag, the Glazer ownership and former teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo interview.

Clips started to emerge on Sunday night in the hours after United’s 2-1 win over Fulham and on Monday, Ten Hag held a meeting with co-chairman Joel Glazer, chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough, per ESPN.

Ten Hag reportedly told the group that Ronaldo had gone too far by criticising the club publicly and by saying that he didn’t respect the manager.

This all points towards a sorry end to the 37-year-old’s second spell at Old Trafford, once he returns from the World Cup in Qatar.

"I feel betrayed." EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview. 90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/nqp4mcXHB0 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 13, 2022

Erik ten Hag stance.

Ronaldo is contracted with United until next summer and the club have been reluctant to agree a payoff, despite the player’s desire to leave being made apparent earlier this year.

However, recently developments and Ten Hag’s strong stance on the matter may now hasten Ronaldo’s exit.

On Monday, United issued a statement on Ronaldo’s interview with Morgan, which said: “Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.

“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) World Cup. Ronaldo has been out of favour with Ten Hag ever since the Dutchman arrived at Old Trafford this summer. The five-time Ballon d’Or-winner has started just four times in the Premier League this season, scoring once, while six Europa League starts have rendered just two goals. In a social media post on Monday, Ronaldo stated that he is fully-focused on Portugal’s World Cup campaign, which begins with a game against Ghana on November 24th. “Total and absolute focus on National Team work. United group, towards one objective: realize the dream of all Portuguese people,” he posted, along with a picture of himself and some international teammates, including Man United’s Diogo Dalot.

