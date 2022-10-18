Erik ten Hag: Cristiano Ronaldo “has to convince me that he should not be subbed”

Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo needs to “convince” him.

Erik ten Hag has said that Cristiano Ronaldo needs to convince him that he can score a goal, in order to remain on the field.

Ronaldo was taken off by the Manchester United manager after 72 minutes of the scoreless draw with Newcastle United on Sunday, and was visibly angry at the decision.

Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

The forward had already been given limited playing time by Ten Hag this season, with his start against the Magpies being just his second in the Premier League.

Six substitute appearances have rendered just one goal on the domestic front, the same number he has scored in four Europa League starts.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of United’s game against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, Ten Hag played down Ronaldo’s reaction to being subbed on Sunday, while also hinting at his reason for taking him off.

🗣️ “I want to express we always accept the referees' decision but it's also quite normal to ask why in the moment, it was a curious incident, you ask as a team why. But finally and quite clear you have to accept it.” Erik ten Hag on Ronaldo's disallowed goal vs. Newcastle. pic.twitter.com/Q4HiYCIGEG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 18, 2022

Erik ten Hag: “He needs to convince me.”

“No player is happy when they get off, especially not Ronaldo,” the Dutch coach told reporters. “I understand that, as long as it is in a quite normal way, no problem.

“Of course he has to convince me that he should stay on, he should score a goal.”

Ronaldo was replaced by Marcus Rashford on Sunday, after the England international was too unwell to start the game.

There would appear to be a good chance of both players starting against Spurs, after Ten Hag confirmed that Anthony Martial remains absent through injury.

Team news.

“Anthony Martial is not available,” Ten Hag said of the Frenchman. “He’s back on the pitch but not in the team training. Christian Eriksen returned to the team training today and we have to see how that works out, how he will recover, if he has the energy tomorrow, so we have to wait for that.”

Man United v Spurs will be broadcast live on Premier Sports in Ireland on Wednesday night. More details can be found here.

