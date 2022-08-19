Erik ten Hag slams attitude of Man United players

Erik ten Hag slams Man United attitude.

Erik ten Hag has slammed the attitude of his Manchester United players in their 4-0 defeat to Brentford last weekend.

The Bees tore United apart at the Brentford Community Stadium, with four goals in 35 first half minutes, leaving the visitors bottom of the Premier League table with no points from their opening two matches.

The first three goals could be put down to basic errors, while the fourth was a slick attacking move on the part of the home side, albeit long after the United players’ heads had dropped.

In his Friday press conference ahead of Monday’s meeting with Liverpool, the new manager put the demoralising defeat down to a poor attitude from his players, something he urged them to rectify.

Erik ten Hag: “It starts with the right attitude.”

“I think I made myself clear, I was definitely not happy,” said the Dutch coach. “You can talk about football philosophy, but the basic stuff has to be good.

“That starts with the right attitude, a fighting attitude on the pitch. I didn’t see that from minute one. You have to bring it every game.

“It starts with yourself. Act as a team, follow the rules and principles and work hard. If you do that you get confidence.”

🗣 "You need the fighting spirit on the pitch and I didn't see that from minute one." Erik ten Hag outlines the standards that he expects from his Manchester United players following the back to back defeats pic.twitter.com/KVydIkb49u — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 19, 2022

With the season just two games old, it would be unwise to suggest that Ten Hag can’t turn fortunes around, although the opening two defeats have led to some whispers as to his suitability for the role he has taken on.

The 52-year-old vowed to work on what he did wrong, while stating that his players will be motivated for a daunting-looking clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

“It’s not difficult to motivate the team.”

“It’s normal as a manager that you see a game, you have a plan, a way of playing and then you check how the game went, then you analyse and you see what is wrong and what is good. Obviously a lot went wrong, but you don’t have to talk about anything when the attitude is not right.

“It’s not difficult to motivate this team because my experience with them from the start of the season is they work really good on the training pitch.”

Man United v Liverpool kicks off at 8pm on Monday and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

