Erik Lamela heading for Spurs exit with swap deal for Spanish international being finalised

Erik Lamela and Bryan Gil to switch clubs.

Erik Lamela is set to leave Tottenham Hotspur for Sevilla, with Spanish international Bryan Gil heading the other way.

The news was broken this afternoon by Fabrizio Romano, who tweeted to say: ‘Tottenham and Sevilla are finalising a new swap deal: Erik Lamela to Sevilla, Bryan Gil to Spurs. Agreement set to be reached on permanent deal and here we go soon!’

Erik Lamela has spent eight years at Tottenham.

Sevilla will receive €25m plus add-ons as part of the deal.

If the deal goes through, it will bring the curtain down on Lamela’s eight-year spell in North London which has seen moments of brilliance as well as a fair share of injuries.

The Argentine won the 2020/21 Premier League Goal of the Season award for a deft rabona effort against Arsenal back in March, in 2-1 defeat for Spurs in which Lamela was later sent off.

Lamela . Rabona. North London Derby 😲pic.twitter.com/jSRltpxtha — Sky Sports (@SkySports) March 14, 2021

What will Bryan Gil bring to Spurs?

If Tottenham bid farewell to Lamela, they will be getting another attacking midfielder in his place in the form of Bryan Gil.

The 20-year-old has made over 50 appearances in La Liga in a fledgling career that has included loan spells at Leganes and Eibar.

He impressed enough at Eibar last season to be called up to Luis Enrique’s Spanish squad in March, getting the first of three senior international caps against Greece later that month.

Known for his dribbling abilities, Gil has also been described as a “deceptively strong” player who is adept at taking set-pieces.

Bryan Gil to appear at The Olympics.

Spurs fans who want to take a look at Gil could see him in action at The Olympics, after he was included in Luis de la Fuente’s 22-man squad alongside Euro 2020 stars such as Pedri, Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo.

Spain have been placed in Group D of the 16-team tournament alongside Egypt, Australia and Argentina.

EXCL. Tottenham and Sevilla are finalizing a new swap deal: Erik Lamela to Sevilla, Bryan Gil to Spurs. Agreement set to be reached on permanent deal and here we go soon! ⚪️ #THFC Sevilla will also receive €25m + add ons included as part of the deal. 🇪🇸 #Sevilla — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2021

Bryan Gil joining a new-look Spurs.

With Lamela out of the picture and uncertainty surrounding the future of Harry Kane, Gil could instantly get an opportunity to show new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo that he can be an effective attacking outlet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs get their Premier League campaign underway at home to defending champions Manchester City on August 15th.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: bryan gil, Erik Lamela, sevilla, spain, tottenham hotspur