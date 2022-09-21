Eric Dier told to “suck it up” after highlighting abuse from fans

Eric Dier told to “suck it up” over abuse.

Eric Dier has been told to “suck it up,” after highlighting the abuse players receive from football supporters nowadays.

That’s the opinion of ex-England midfielder Danny Murphy, who spoke out against Dier’s gripes while appearing on talkSPORT on Wednesday.

Eric Dier opens up on abuse.

Earlier this week, Dier stated that his family don’t attend away games anymore, saying that the abuse has “gotten worse” since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I love playing away games, I enjoy those kinds of atmospheres, it’s part of it, and I like that humour if it is done in the right way, but there are some things I find very strange,” said the Tottenham Hotspur defender.

“It is not nice. My family would never go to an away game nowadays because of it, and that’s a shame. I feel too uncomfortable for them to go to away games. This has been for years. My mum has not been to an away game. She would love to, but I would be worried about it… and that’s crazy, isn’t it?”

Danny Murphy: “You’re a big boy.”

Murphy, though, is of the opinion that the vitriol aimed at players is no worse than it was when he was playing throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

“That’s life,” said the former Liverpool and Spurs man. “I’ve been there, I’ve had it. My mum went to a couple of games, she didn’t like it, so she stopped going.

“If you can’t put up with some verbals and some detrimental comments, you’re either resilient enough to deal with that and understand the situation you’re in, or you’re not.

“I think there’s not enough resilience anymore. This is not anything new. I have had it, my brother used to come and watch me, my dad, my mum.

“Some put up with it, sometimes my mates would share their opinion with someone else in the ground, but they don’t then come to me and put that pressure and burden on me. They just deal with it like grown ups.

“Come on, you’re a big boy playing for your country.”

Eric Dier lept into the stands to confront supporters following Tottenham's penalty-shootout loss at Norwich. Jose Mourinho said the fans were insulting him and his younger brother got involved. (via @jselby123) pic.twitter.com/a1uzS71VCQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 4, 2020

Eric Dier fine.

In the weeks prior to the first Covid-19 lockdown, Dier made headlines from climbing into the stands at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to confront a fan who had been involved in an altercation with his brother.

The incident happened after an FA Cup defeat to Norwich City and led to a four-match ban for Dier, as well as a £40,000 fine.

