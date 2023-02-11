Eric Dier outlines sadness felt by him and Harry Kane after Matt Doherty’s Spurs departure

Eric Dier and Harry Kane lament Matt Doherty exit.

Eric Dier has been speaking about the sadness felt by both he and Harry Kane and the recent departure of Matt Doherty from Tottenham Hotspur.

Since Doherty moved to North London from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2020, he and the England pair have clearly formed a tight unit.

The trio were regularly seen spending time together off the pitch, with each man’s social media accounts full of pictures and videos of the blossoming friendship.

However, after Doherty’s sudden departure to Atletico Madrid at the end of last month, a gaping hole has been felt at Spurs, as Dier explained to Sky Sports.

Eric Dier on Matt Doherty departure.

“Very sad, and I’m sure Harry would say the same,” he said. “We were a bit of trio, we did a lot of things together at the training ground, and outside the training ground we spent a lot of time together… a LOT of time together.

“It’s a strange feeling when it happens but that’s the business we’re in. It can happen like that. We were both with Matt the day before and the next day he’s gone.

“I think the most important lesson is to try and enjoy every moment while you are together because you never know what’s going to happen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Dier (@ericdier15)

Matt Doherty moves to Spain.

Doherty had his contract terminated by Tottenham in order to allow him to move to Atletico until the end of the season, as they had already reached the limit on the number of players they were allowed to have out on loan.

While the Dubliner has yet to make his debut for the Spanish giants, he has been tipped to follow in the footsteps of fellow ex-Spurs man Kieran Tripper, who made a similar move to Atletico Madrid back in 2019.

🗣️ “Very sad. We were a bit of a trio and we did a lot of things together.” Eric Dier on Matt Doherty leaving Tottenham. 👋 pic.twitter.com/YeBuBw6RPz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 11, 2023

“He can be a success.”

“Matt Doherty can be a success in La Liga,” player-turned-pundit Pat Nevin told Pundit Arena through Football Betting Online.

”He might not be as good as Kieran Trippier, but he’s going to an easier league and is not as stressful or physically demanding as the Premier League.

“In a couple of weeks time, he’ll be playing against Real Madrid, doesn’t sound so bad for someone who sat on the bench for Tottenham.

“Doherty is intelligent and has made the right decision to leave. But he’s escaped the intense training and playing style under Antonio Conte, and now he’s gone to an even more demanding coach in Diego Simeone! I wish him luck with that.”

