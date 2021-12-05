Eric Dier reveals details of Antonio Conte’s musical initiation to Tottenham squad

Eric Dier reveals Antonio Conte musical choice.

Antonio Conte is known for having no-nonsense character but according to Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier, the Italian coach has a playful side as well.

The former Inter Milan manager took over the Spurs job last month and has brought with him his reputation for being a hard taskmaster, reportedly banning ketchup from the club canteen, for instance.

Eric Dier: “Antonio Conte is very personable.”

He’s also not afraid to eviscerate his squad in public, as he demonstrated after the North London club’s Europa Conference League humiliation at the hands of Slovenian side NS Mura last week, but in an interview ahead of the Premier League meeting with Norwich City, Dier has revealed details of Conte’s softer side.

“First of all, I don’t think it’s that bad,” the 27-year-old replied, when asked about his new manager’s strict persona.

“There’s a bit of an overreaction in that sense. The manager has incredible passion and intensity towards football but off the pitch he’s very personable, it’s a relaxed environment.

“Him and his staff, they enjoy a joke, it’s not always serious.”



Conte “sang some Italian classics.”

Dier went on to delve further into the lighter side of his boss, revealing details of Conte’s musical initiation to the squad.

“They did the singing initiations,” the England international said. “It was all Italian classics. They sang with the same passion that they have for football so it was enjoyable.

“So it’s not all serious but when it’s the time to work, it’s the time to work.”

Conte enjoys steady start.

Dier has played every minute of Conte’s three Premier League matches so far and as someone who has been at the club for seven years, he is likely to be one of the players the Italian leans on while getting to know the club.

Spurs began the season well under previous manager Nuno Espirito Santo, winning their opening three Premier League matches, a run which saw them go top of the table on August 29th.

However, three successive defeats followed and things spiralled quickly, resulting in Espirito Santo losing his job on November 1st.

Aside from the aforementioned Conference League disaster, Conte appears to have steadied the ship, leading Spurs to a draw and two wins in his first three Premier League games in charge.

