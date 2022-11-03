Man United have “strong interest” in signing Eric Choupo-Moting

Manchester United move for Eric Choupo-Moting.

Man United have a “strong interest” in signing Eric Choupo-Moting from Bayern Munich, according to reports in France.

Media Foot state that United are “thinking very seriously” about signing the former Stoke City man, who has been in a rich vein of form in recent weeks.

Man United look to Choupo-Moting as Ronaldo replacement.

Choupo-Moting has scored eight goals in eight appearances since the beginning of October, and is reportedly being viewed as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

The Cameroon international made 32 appearances for Stoke during the 2017/18 season, before moving to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer at the end of that campaign.

Two seasons in the French capital would end with a late appearance as a substitute in the 2020 Champions League Final, when PSG lost 1-0 to Bayern.

Big clubs.

The Bundesliga side must have liked what the saw because they signed the forward that summer, and he has gone on to add two German league titles to the two he picked up in France.

Now 33, Choupo-Moting is just one goal off matching his record of nine in a season for the German club, a number he reached in each of his two previous seasons with Bayern.

While his moves to some of Europe’s biggest clubs have raised a lot of eyebrows among those who remember him being relegated with Stoke, he has shown himself to be a useful source of goals in big moments.

Man United links.

However, his links with United are unlikely to be met with enthusiasm from a fanbase who were perturbed by the summer pursuits of continental journeymen such as Adrien Rabiot and Marko Arnautovic.

On the international front, Choupo-Moting has scored 18 goals in 68 appearances for Cameroon and is likely to feature at the World Cup in Qatar, which begins later this month.

Cameroon are in a group with Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland, and will play their opening game of the tournament against the Swiss on November 24th.