Eric Cantona calls out David Beckham for his promotion of Qatar World Cup

Eric Cantona calls out David Beckham.

Eric Cantona has called out his former Manchester United teammate David Beckham for his work promoting the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Beckham has been faced with criticism over his ambassadorial role, in light of the country’s human rights record, its laws on LBTQ+ relationships and the plight of migrant workers in preparing for the tournament.

It was reported last year that over 6,500 workers, from countries such as India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, have lost their lives building infrastructure for the World Cup, and this is one of the reasons that Cantona won’t be watching the tournament unfold.

In an interview with The Athletic, the Man United icon said that he would never get involved in promoting such a tournament and feels that Beckham has made a mistake in doing so.

Eric Cantona: “Beckham has made a mistake.”

“I would not do it at all,” said the Frenchman. “I do completely the opposite. In January 2022, I started to say that. Maybe I was the first one.

“But I am free to do it. And of course, an ex-player paid to do this kind of thing… It could be they don’t know what has happened there. Or, if they know it, I think they did wrong. I think they made a big mistake. A big, big mistake.”

Cantona stopped short of condemning players who are set to compete in the tournament and stressed that it’s those in power who should be calling for mass boycotts.

“If you have a player who says, ‘I will boycott the World Cup’, you say, ‘Bravo,” added the ex-Red Devils captain.

“But you cannot condemn a 20-year-old player, who has a 10-year career, who lives in a world surrounded by people from football 24 hours per day.”

“But do speak about the federations, speak about the politicians, who have the power to say, ‘No, we do not go to the World Cup’. We cannot be disappointed if players don’t want to boycott the World Cup, because at the top, the politicians, the presidents, the federations, the ministers.”

Cantona and Beckham.

As a member of United’s famed “Class of ’92,” Beckham was one of the young players who looked up to Cantona as spearheaded their dominance of the rebranded Premier League in the mid-90s.

Beckham and Cantona played 77 times together in a red shirt from 1992 until the latter’s retirement in 1997.

By this stage, Beckham had already emerged as the club’s new “poster boy” and took on the famous Man United number 7 jersey when Cantona called it a day.

