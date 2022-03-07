Eric Bailly ‘irked’ by continued selection of Harry Maguire

Eric Bailly ‘irked’ by Harry Maguire selection.

Eric Bailly is reportedly ‘irked’ by the continued selection of Harry Maguire at the centre of the Manchester United defence.

Not for the first time this season, the week has begun with an inquest into a poor Man United performance, with the latest derisory result coming away to arch-rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Eric Bailly among unhappy players.

Ralf Rangnick’s side went down 4-1 to Pep Guardiola’s men, as the team looked as broken on the pitch as the club does off it, with Monday bringing a fresh wave of leaks from the dressing room.

The Manchester Evening News reports that Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford and Dean Henderson are all unhappy, and it is club captain Maguire that’s the subject of Bailly’s chagrin.

The 27-year-old is said to be ‘irked by the continued presence of Maguire in the side,’ in light of the England international’s series of error-strewn performances this season.

Man United problems.

Since Rangnick arrived in December, Bailly has yet to play in the Premier League, with Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof all ahead of him in the centre-half pecking order, leaving the Ivorian contemplating his future at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Dalot is said be ‘surprised’ at losing his right-back spot to Aaron Wan-Bissaka in recent games, while Henderson feels he has been ‘harshly treated’ by making just three appearances in goal all season.

Monday began with a report that Rashford is ‘considering his future,’ after being left out of Rangnick’s starting XI on Sunday, and the foursome are unlikely to be the only players that are unhappy with how things are going at the club.

A broken squad.

The defeat to City has left United in fifth place in the table, a point behind Arsenal in that coveted fourth spot, while the Gunners also have three games in hand.

Rangnick is contracted to remain in the dugout until the end of the season and, one thing is for sure, whoever comes in as permanent manager will inherit a playing squad where morale is on the floor.

Next up in United’s bid to salvage their season is a home encounter with Tottenham Hotspur, a match that will be broadcast live on Sky Sports at 5.30pm on Saturday evening.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: eric bailly, Harry Maguire, Manchester United