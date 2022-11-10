England World Cup squad confirmed: Marcus Rashford and James Maddison included

England World Cup squad.

The 26-man England World Cup squad for Qatar 2022 has been confirmed, with Marcus Rashford being among the most notable inclusions.

The Manchester United forward hasn’t played for the Three Lions since the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy in July of last year, when he was one of three England players to miss penalties in a shootout.

James Maddison and Conor Gallagher are in.

Rashford has been repaid for his club form this season, having scored seven goals in all competitions for Man United.

After much speculation, James Maddison is also included, after the Leicester City man enjoyed a strong start to the Premier League season.

Following his performance in the win over Everton last weekend, pundits called for Maddison to be on the plane to Qatar.

“He’s different, he has that something else about his game that is different to Bukayo Saka or a Jack Grealish,” said Jermaine Jenas on Match of the Day.

The most surprising pick is arguably Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, while Newcastle’s Callum Wilson has been preferred to Ivan Toney and Tammy Abraham up front.

Jadon Sancho and James Ward-Prowse are among the other notable absentees.

England squad.

England manager Gareth Southgate has chosen Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope as his three goalkeepers for the World Cup, meaning their is no room for Nottingham Forest’s Dean Henderson.

After much debate throughout the early part of the season, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is included as one of the full-backs, with Chelsea’s Reece James ruled out through injury.

Arsenal’s Ben White also makes the cut in defence, along with Kieran Tripper, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, John Stones and Luke Shaw.

Southgate’s midfield options are Gallagher, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount and Kalvin Phillips with the forwards consisting of captain Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka, as well as the aforementioned Rashford, Maddison and Wilson.

England kick off their World Cup campaign with a game against Iran on November 21st, before they face USA on November 25th and Wales on November 29th.

The full England squad for the World Cup can be viewed below.

