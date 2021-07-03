Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount both start for England against Ukraine

Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount have both been included in England’s starting XI for tonight’s Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome.

It means a first start for new Manchester United recruit Jadon Sancho at Euro 2020 while Mason Mount is back in side after undergoing a period of self-isolation due to being deemed a close contact of Billy Gilmour of Scotland.

Two changes for England against Ukraine.

Sancho and Mount come in for Kieran Trippier and Bukayo Saka who both drop to the bench after starting the 2-0 win over Germany. The selection indicates that England manager Gareth Southgate has opted for a back four for tonight’s game against Ukraine.

How England and Ukraine got here.

England come into tonight’s game on the crest of a wave after eliminating Germany from Euro 2020 on Tuesday. Late goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane sealed England’s place in tonight’s quarter-final.

Ukraine left it even later to clinch their spot, defeating Sweden 2-1 thanks to Artem Dovbyk’s goal in the last minute of extra time. Andriy Shevchenko’s men qualified for the knockout stages as the lowest ranked third-place qualifier and have perhaps gone further than many expected.

They will have it all to do tonight though against an England side brimming with confidence. The match kicks off at 8pm and you can follow all the action via our liveblog here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: England, mount, sancho, Ukraine