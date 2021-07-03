Close sidebar

England reach Euro 2020 semi-final after rout againt Ukraine in Rome

by James Fenton
england ukraine goals

England make light work of Ukraine.

England are into the semi-final of Euro 2020 after a second half goal frenzy saw off the threat of Ukraine.

Harry Kane opened the scoring after just four minutes of the game but a stubborn Ukraine side managed to frustrate England for the remainder of the first half. They could even have scored themselves after a Kyle Walker error in the 17th minute allowed Roman Yaremchuk a shot at goal but Jordan Pickford was able to save it.

England’s attacking talent.

England’s abundance of attacking talent meant that they were always going to create chances. Raheem Sterling impressed once again and surprise inclusion Jadon Sancho repaid Gareth Southgate’s faith with some slinking runs that showed Manchester United fans just why the club have signed him.

Declan Rice could have doubled England’s lead late in the first half but his venomous shot was saved by Ukraine goalkeeper George Buschan.

Quickfire goals seal victory for England over Ukraine.

After going in at the break 1-0 up, England came flying out of the blocks in the second half. In the opening minute, Harry Maguire made it 2-0 with a header from a Luke Shaw free-kickAs well as the four goals, Southgate will be pleased that England kept another clean sheet. His side are yet to concede at Euro 2020 and will be confident they can beat the in-form Danes on home soil in four days time.. Just four minutes later, Harry Kane got his second of the night and third of the tournament thanks to another Shaw assist.

If there was any danger of Ukraine coming back into the game, it was put well and truly to bed when substitute Jordan Henderson made in 4-0 in the 63rd minute. The goal was the Liverpool captain’s first for his country in an international career that has spanned 11 years and 62 appearances.

England turn focus to Denmark.

At this point, Southgate was happy to empty his bench and give some minutes to the likes of Jude Bellingham and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The game petered out but the Three Lions are now roaring their way back to Wembley and semi-final appearance against Denmark on Wednesday. It will be England’s first appearance in the last four of a European Championship since they lost on penalties to Germany at Euro 96 – a game mostly remembered for Southgate’s penalty miss.

As well as the four goals, Southgate will be pleased that England kept another clean sheet. His side are yet to concede at Euro 2020 and will be confident they can beat the in-form Danes on home soil in four days time.

