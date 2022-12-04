Ex-Ireland striker doubts England’s ability to beat Senegal

Senegal backed to give England World Cup scare.

Former Ireland striker John Aldridge has expressed doubt over England’s ability to beat Senegal in their World Cup last-16 meeting on Sunday night.

England go into the game after picking up seven points in their three group games, while Senegal took six points while finishing second behind the Netherlands in Group A.

Gareth Southgate’s men will be strong favourite to progress but for Aldridge, the outcome may not be as foregone a conclusion as people may think.

“Never any middle-ground.”

“England take on Senegal at the World Cup today and I expect them to be given a very uncomfortable evening,” writes the ex-Liverpool man in the Sunday World.

“To be in England when a major football tournament is on is always an interesting experience. They beat Iran in the first match 6-2 and instantly, everyone believes ‘It’s Coming Home’ and they are on the brink of winning the World Cup.

“Then they produce a horrible performance and draw with USA and the media turn on manager Gareth Southgate and his players. A few days later, they beat a poor Wales side and suddenly they are champions-elect once again.

“There is never any middle ground in the way England deal with highs and lows and that doesn’t help them in games like this.” "A good position to be in." Gareth Southgate on the strength of our #ThreeLions squad: — England (@England) December 4, 2022 Senegal looking to cause a shock. Senegal have made into the World Cup knockout stage for just the second time, despite the absence of star player Sadio Mane through injury. Aldridge feels that “they will be desperate to cause a shock today and will have been inspired by the upsets we have seen so far in Qatar.” Already the likes of Saudi Arabia, Japan and Morocco have beaten some of international football’s traditional powerhouses and Senegal will be hoping to follow suit. Jour de match – les lions sont prêts

Game day – the lions are ready #football #senegal pic.twitter.com/i7cwaxc8VF — Football Senegal (@FootballSenegal) December 4, 2022 England weaknesses. Despite Harry Maguire’s impressive form at this World Cup, Aldridge feels that Senegal can “prey on his insecurities” after his disastrous club form over the last 18 months or so. Meanwhile, he’s also unconvinced by Jordan Pickford in goal, as well as Harry Kane, who is yet to score at this World Cup. England v Senegal kicks off at 7pm on Sunday night and will be broadcast live on RTE 2.

