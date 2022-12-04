Ex-Ireland striker doubts England’s ability to beat Senegal

Senegal backed to give England World Cup scare.
Former Ireland striker John Aldridge has expressed doubt over England’s ability to beat Senegal in their World Cup last-16 meeting on Sunday night.
England go into the game after picking up seven points in their three group games, while Senegal took six points while finishing second behind the Netherlands in Group A.
Gareth Southgate’s men will be strong favourite to progress but for Aldridge, the outcome may not be as foregone a conclusion as people may think.
“Never any middle-ground.”
“England take on Senegal at the World Cup today and I expect them to be given a very uncomfortable evening,” writes the ex-Liverpool man in the Sunday World.
“To be in England when a major football tournament is on is always an interesting experience. They beat Iran in the first match 6-2 and instantly, everyone believes ‘It’s Coming Home’ and they are on the brink of winning the World Cup.
“Then they produce a horrible performance and draw with USA and the media turn on manager Gareth Southgate and his players. A few days later, they beat a poor Wales side and suddenly they are champions-elect once again.
