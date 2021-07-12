Racist abuse of England players “totally unacceptable.”

The Metropolitan Police in England are investigating racist abuse aimed at England players following last night’s Euro 2020 Final.

“Offensive and racist” social media comments were aimed at some of the England players after last night’s defeat to Italy.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed penalties for England in their shootout loss and it’s being reported today that all three have received racist comments on their social media pages.

The Metropolitan Police have tweeted this morning to say: “We are aware of a number of offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers following the Euro 2020 final. This abuse is totally unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and it will be investigated.”

FA statement on racist abuse of England players.

Meanwhile, the Football Association have issued a statement which says: “The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media.

“We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.

“We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real life consequences.

“Social media companies need to step up and take accountability and action to ban abusers from their platforms, gather evidence that can lead to prosecution and support making their platforms free from this type of abhorrent abuse.”

45 arrests made.

The police have also said that 45 arrests have been made in relation to yesterday’s Euro 2020 Final.

England went into an early lead in the game, through a Luke Shaw goal in the second minute.

Leonardo Bonucci equalised for Italy in the second half before eventually winning 3-2 on penalties to be crowned champions of Europe for the first time since 1968.

