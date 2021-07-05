Can you name the England XI from their last major tournament meeting with Denmark?

Can you name the England starting XI from the 2002 World Cup match against Denmark?
England and Denmark face off on Wednesday for a place in the Euro 2020 final and if the score is a repeat of their most recent major tournament clash, then Gareth Southgate will be a happy man.
Sven-Goran Eriksson’s England side faced Denmark in the last 16 of the 2002 World Cup and came out 3-0 winners, setting up an ill-fated quarter-final tie with eventual champions Brazil.
England’s line-up against Denmark in Niigata featured a number of young stars that were on the cusp of being dubbed the Three Lions’ ‘Golden Generation’ – that worked out well in the end, didn’t it?
Our question is, how many of the England starting XI against Denmark in 2002 can you name? To help you, we’ve given you the club each player represented at the time.
You have five minutes – let us know how you get on!
If the quiz does display above, click here.
Read More About: Denmark, England, Euro 2020, Quiz