Emi Martinez breaks silence on penalty antics with Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo

Emi Martinez on Man United penalty incident.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has spoken out on the apparent mind games he conducted with Manchester United’s Portuguese pair Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, during his side’s win over the Red Devils in September.

With Villa leading 1-0 deep into added time at Old Trafford, the home side were awarded a penalty and thus a last-gasp opportunity to rescue a point.

Emi Martinez distracts Bruno Fernandes.

Seeing as Ronaldo had recently returned to Man United, many expected him to step up to take the penalty but it was his compatriot Fernandes who grabbed the ball and placed it on the spot.

During all of this, Villa players were surrounding Fernandes in a bid to put him off, while Martinez was busy daring Ronaldo to take the spot kick, in an apparent attempt at putting doubt in the minds of United’s players.

His antics proved successful, as Fernandes eventually skied the penalty into the Stretford End, confirming a defeat that would kick off a miserable run of results for his team.

Emi Martinez: “That’s how I play.”

Martinez has been reflecting on the incident in an interview with Sky Sports, during which he refuted claims that he planned the whole sideshow in advance.

“People said I was probably planning it,” the Argentinian stopper says.

“I just saw Ronaldo wanted to take it, Bruno took the ball so I thought… hmmm… something’s not adding up here.

“Winning 1-0 at Old Trafford, I had to do something to distract them and I’ve never seen Bruno taking a pen like that in my life.

“They are both great penalty-takers so I had to do something to distract them because that’s how I play.”

🗣 "People said he's probably planned it, Ronaldo wanted to take it, Bruno took the ball and I thought something is not adding up here." Emi Martinez speaks about his distraction technique to put off Bruno Fernandes' penalty against Aston Villa this season pic.twitter.com/0X17RdvtNG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 10, 2021

Fernandes and Ronaldo out for revenge.

While Villa went home happy, both sides subsequently embarked on terrible runs of form throughout the autumn, resulting in both managers that afternoon – Villa’s Dean Smith and Man United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – losing their jobs within days of each other in November.

The Red Devils will have two opportunities to enact revenge in January, when the two sides come up against each other in the FA Cup and Premier League in quick succession, with Ralf Rangnick and Steven Gerrard in the dugouts in place of Solskjaer and Smith respectively.

If United are awarded a penalty on either occasion, you can bet that Martinez might just have another trick or two up his sleeve.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aston villa, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Emiliano Martinez, Manchester United