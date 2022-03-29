El-Hadji Diouf claims Liverpool favour European players as Mo Salah contract talks remain unresolved

El-Hadji Diouf on Mo Salah contract.

Former Liverpool player El-Hadji Diouf has claimed that Mo Salah’s nationality is having an effect on his ongoing contract stand-off at Liverpool.

Salah’s Anfield deal expires in the summer of 2023 and while talks have been ongoing all season, there has yet to be an agreement between the two parties on a new contract for the Egyptian.

Jurgen Klopp: “It’s Mo’s decision.”

“It’s Mo’s decision,” Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said recently. “The club did what the club can do. There is nothing bad to say about it. It is all fine from my point of view. Nothing happened further, no signing, no rejection. We just have to wait for that. It’s completely fine, there’s no rush.”

While Liverpool supporters would be inclined to trust the manager that has brought them back to the top table of English and European football, there are some who will be getting itchy feet due to the fact that their star player has yet to sign on the dotted line.

El-Hadji Diouf: “Mo Salah should stay at Liverpool.”

Diouf, who played at Anfield from 2002 until 2004, has now added his two cents by declaring that it would be best for both parties for Salah to stay on Merseyside.

“It is obvious that Liverpool must accept Salah’s demands,” the former Senegal international told beIN Sports. “If I were Salah, I would stay at Liverpool, he can make more money, he is the best player at the club with (Sadio) Mane, and with him they will win a lot of trophies.

“He’s 30 years old, and I’m asking him to play four more years with the Reds. A transfer to Real Madrid will mean he will have to start all over again.”

Diouf then goes on to suggest that if Salah was European, then Liverpool would be offering him better terms, although it must be said that there is no evidence to support this claim.

“Salah has to realise that he is African, so they will not treat him like the Europeans, and they will not give him the best contract like the others. The same thing happened to me when I was at Liverpool, they told me not to go to my country to play with my national team.”

Diouf not remembered fondly.

After his unsuccessful stint at the club, Diouf remains unpopular with Liverpool fans, largely due to comments he has made in relation to club legends such as Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher.

These latest remarks over the club’s preference for Europeans are also unlikely to be received well, although Diouf’s assertion that Salah should remain at Anfield is something fans will reluctantly agree with him on.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: el hadji-diouf, Liverpool, Mo Salah