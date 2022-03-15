Eiran Cashin earns Ireland under-21 recall as squad named for upcoming qualifiers

Ireland under-21 squad named.

Eiran Cashin of Derby County is back in the Republic of Ireland under-21 fold after Jim Crawford named a 21-man squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifier with Sweden.

The defender is back in the squad for the first time since 2019, as is Mipo Odubeko of Doncaster Rovers, and it is a just reward for both players on the back of their strong club form of late.

Ireland v Sweden.

Cashin is joined by clubmate Festy Ebosele, who many felt had a chance of joining up with Stephen Kenny’s senior squad, while six League of Ireland players are included.

Ireland will face Sweden in Boras on Tuesday, March 29th, live on RTE at 5 pm, hoping to do the double over their opponents after beating them 1-0 in Tallaght back in November.

Confirmed | Your Ireland U21s squad to take on Sweden ⚽️🇮🇪 First call-ups of the campaign for Eiran Cashin and Mipo Odubeko ☘️ ⚽️ | 🇸🇪 v 🇮🇪

📅 | 29/03

⌚️ | KO 5pm (Irish time)

📺 | Live on RTÉ Full details 👉 https://t.co/gNe9Y9c4Fb#IRLU21 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/MY0WhlLZ4J — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 15, 2022

The table.

Crawford’s side are now third in Group F, with the nine group winners and the best runners-up qualifying automatically for the tournament in Romania and Georgia next summer.

The eight remaining runners-up will contest two-legged play-offs in order to book their spots.

Full under-21 squad.

Last week, Crawford also announced an under-20 squad that will take on an Ireland Amateur selection at Home Farm FC next Tuesday, while confirming that some of these players may be promoted to the under-21 set-up.

The full Ireland under-21 squad can be viewed below:

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Cliftonville, on loan from Sligo Rovers), David Odumosu (St. Patrick’s Athletic)

Defenders: Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (Swindon Town, on loan from Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers)

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (MK Dons, on loan from West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell)

Forwards: Festy Ebosele (Derby County), Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), JJ Kayode (Rotherham United), Mipo Odubeko (Doncaster Rovers, on loan from West Ham United), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Colm Whelan (UCD), Tyreik Wright (Colchester United, on loan from Aston Villa)

