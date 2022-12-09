EFL Championship on TV: All of the Irish players in action as English second tier resumes

EFL Championship on TV.

The EFL Championship returns this weekend, with plenty of Irish players set to appear live on TV over the coming days.

Like the Premier League, the English second tier took a break for the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, but its clubs are set to return to action two weeks earlier than their top flight counterparts.

Championship returns.

While the eyes of the world will be fixed on Lionel Messi et al this weekend, there’s plenty of Irish interest in the Championship for those who want to keep tabs on Stephen Kenny’s men.

Here’s what’s in store over the coming days, with all three games live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

💬 "𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗶𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗼𝗼𝗻." 💪 Watch the gaffer's pre-match interview below. 👇#pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) December 8, 2022

Live EFL Championship matches on TV.

Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End – Saturday – 12pm

The Lancashire rivals meet with both sides looking well-placed for a play-off spot.

Robbie Brady has been in fine form for Preston this season and it will be interesting to see how he gets on after a prolonged mid-season rest.

Captain Alan Browne should also be involved but on-loan Spurs striker Troy Parrott is still some weeks away from a return from injury.

“I don’t want to say too soon, but he’ll be with us in the next three or four weeks I would’ve thought,” said manager Ryan Lowe ahead of the game. “If I can get to January and we can have Troy Parrott fit and available, for Stoke away, it’ll be a big bonus.”

Ireland hopeful Samuel Szmodics could be in line for a start for Blackburn.

QPR v Burnley – Sunday – 1pm

League leaders Burnley travel to Queen’s Park Rangers, with Josh Cullen in fine form for Vincent Kompany’s men this season.

The Ireland midfielder has played every minute of the 18 Championship games he has started, with injury keeping him out of the team for three matches in the autumn.

He will be just as important on Sunday afternoon as the Clarets resume their promotion charge.

Dundalk native Jimmy Dunne is likely to start for QPR at centre-back.

Gearing up for the festive fixtures 🎄 pic.twitter.com/U2yBhKGNoo — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 1, 2022

Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion – Monday – 8pm

Dara O’Shea and Jayson Molumby are both in line to start as 21st-place West Brom look to pull away from the relegation zone.

O’Shea has played every minute of the Championship campaign so far and has captained the Baggies on a number of occasions throughout the season.

Unlike years gone by, Sunderland currently have no Irish representation in their squad.

