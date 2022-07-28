Edwin van der Sar sends parting message to Lisandro Martinez as he joins “amazing” Man United

Edwin van der Sar’s message for Lisandro Martinez.

Ajax Chief Executive Edwin van der Sar has sent a heartfelt parting message to Lisandro Martinez, as the defender embarks on his Manchester United career.

Van der Sar is back working at his first club in the administrative role and as one of Man United’s most successful goalkeepers, he is in as good a place as anyone to wave Martinez off on his new adventure.

The centre-back was unveiled by the Old Trafford club on Wednesday, as he prepares to reunite with manager Erik ten Hag, with whom he worked in Amsterdam for three seasons.

Edwin van der Sar hails “warrior” Martinez.

‘What a warrior you have been for us in Amsterdam!,’ van der Sar posted on Twitter, along with some pictures of himself, Martinez and Ten Hag.

‘We all loved your ability to develop yourself like so many others before you and play the football we like to watch but if needed, the determination in defence.

‘Good luck at this amazing club with a manager that shares the philosophy of attacking football in the style of Ajax. Mucha suerte, Licha.’

Lisandro Martinez: “It’s an honour.”

Martinez has been given the number 6 shirt by Man United and after his move was finalised, the Argentinian spoke of his pride at joining the 20-time English champions.

“It’s an honour to join this great football club,” said the 24-year-old. “I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United. There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it. “I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but I feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do this.” Introducing our new no.6 🔥 🇦🇷 @LisandrMartinez#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 28, 2022 Martinez could make his debut for United this coming weekend, as they face two pre-season friendlies against Spanish opposition. The serious stuff gets underway on Sunday August 7th, when the Red Devils host Brighton in their opening Premier League match.

