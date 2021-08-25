Edinson Cavani expresses displeasure at Premier League decision

Cavani unhappy at Premier League decision.

Edinson Cavani has reacted to a Premier League decision that will prevent him from representing Uruguay next month.

Yesterday, the Premier League confirmed that clubs had unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in countries that are on the UK’s red list.

Edinson Cavani won’t be able to represent Uruguay.

“The clubs’ decision, which is strongly supported by the Premier League, will apply to nearly 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs who are due to travel to 26 red-list countries in the September international window,” a statement said.

The decision will largely affect players from South American and African countries, with Cavani, Mohamed Salah and Gabriel Jesus among the stars that won’t be permitted to travel for September’s World Cup qualifiers.

Cavani took to Instragram last night to seemingly express his displeasure at the decision, posting an image of the Premier League statement to his story along with some telling question marks.

Uruguay face World Cup triple-header.

The Manchester United forward has played 123 times for Uruguay and has never been shy about the pride he feels when representing his nation.

Le Celeste are due to play Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador in an triple-header that begins next Friday.

In explaining the decision, the Premier League said: “If required to quarantine on return from red list countries, not only would players’ welfare and fitness be significantly impacted, but they would also be unavailable to prepare for and play in two Premier League match rounds, a UEFA club competition matchday and the third round of the EFL Cup.”

Chief Executive Richard Masters added: “Premier League clubs have always supported their players’ desires to represent their countries – this is a matter of pride for all concerned. However, clubs have reluctantly but rightly come to the conclusion that it would be entirely unreasonable to release players under these new circumstances.

“Quarantine requirements mean that players’ welfare and fitness will be significantly impacted. We understand the challenges that exist in the international match calendar and remain open to workable solutions.”

This weekend’s round of Premier League games will be the last before a a two-hiatus for the international break.

