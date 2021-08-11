Edinson Cavani has been absent from Manchester United training.

As Manchester United fill their social pages with pre-season content, some fans may have noticed the absence of Edinson Cavani.

While the likes of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are already back after their international exploits this summer, there’s still no sign of Cavani, who competed in the Copa America throughout June and July.

Manchester United grant Edinson Cavani extended leave.

It has now emerged that an extended break was granted to the forward as part the contract negotiations ahead of the one-year renewal he signed in May.

Due to the pandemic, Cavani hasn’t been able to visit his homeland of Uruguay for the past two years and, following on from the Copa America in neighbouring Brazil, it seems like this summer was a good time for United to let him do so.

According to The Athletic, “Covid-19 restrictions have prevented the forward from being able to see some friends and family for the best part of two years.

“The extended leave granted to Cavani was discussed during the striker’s new contract negotiations with United, with one source close to the club explaining: ‘A happy man is a happy player.'”

Edinson Cavani working on his fitness.

It is for this reason that Cavani will not feature for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in their Premier League opener against Leeds United this Saturday.

A period of quarantine is also likely but there is a chance the 34-year-old could at least make the bench for the trip to Southampton on August 22nd.

All this isn’t to say that Cavani isn’t working on his fitness, as he keeps Instagram followers up to date with his regular solo training sessions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edinson Cavani (@cavaniofficial21)

Edinson Cavani has shone for Manchester United.

Cavani has become a firm favourite with Red Devils supporters since signing for the club on a free transfer in October of last year.

He scored 10 goals in 26 appearances in the Premier League last season, including a late brace to turn defeat into a 3-2 victory at Southampton, while netting five times in eight games on United’s journey to the Europa League Final.

He followed this up with a second half equaliser against Villarreal in the final, although United would ultimately lose on penalties.

With Covid restrictions in place, all this was missed by United supporters in person but Cavani introduced himself to his adoring fans in memorable fashion with a stunning chip against Fulham in front of 10,000 spectators in the final home game of the season.

A chip 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟒𝟎 𝐲𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 🍟 Edinson Cavani's outrageous lob against Fulham is May's @budfootball Goal of the Month 🥇#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/V2vEVSEGrB — Premier League (@premierleague) May 29, 2021

Cavani linked up well with attacking colleagues such as Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood last season and with Jadon Sancho now thrown into the mix, you wouldn’t bet against him making a similar impact in front of regular packed houses this campaign.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Edinson Cavani, Manchester United, training