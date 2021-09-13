Edinson Cavani picks favourite Man United chant ahead of enforced lyrics change

Edinson Cavani picks favourite chant.

Edinson Cavani has picked his favourite of the two chants Manchester United fans have coined for him since his arrival at Old Trafford last October.

The Uruguayan hit 17 goals during his first campaign at Old Trafford but due to the pandemic, most of these took place in empty stadia.

That didn’t stop United fans coming up with a tune they could sing for him at home, putting his name to ABBA’s Gimme Gimme Gimme with the words: “Give it, give it, give it to Edi Cavani… Pass him the ball and watch him score all the goals!”

This was followed up by another tune which emerged over the summer and one which Cavani acknowledged on Instagram with the words “thanks for the affection.”

Edinson Cavani: I could follow the first one.

Both catchy numbers no doubt but which one does Cavani prefer?

In a recent Man United fan Q&A, the 34-year-old was asked this very question and it seems he’s leaning towards the ABBA-inspired ditty as he explains:

“The fans have now come up with a second song, which is a lot more difficult to sing than the previous one!

“I could follow the first one, ‘Give it, give it give, it to Edi Cavani…’ It was easier to follow, and I could sing along to it in places!

“This second one, which is also really cool and really good too, and right here let me take a moment to thank all the United fans for their warmth and affection, this second song is much more difficult to sing!”

Latest song needs a change of lyrics.

There is, of course, a problem with the latest chant as it makes a reference to Cavani’s previous number 7 shirt number which he has since given up to Cristiano Ronaldo upon the Portuguese forward’s return to Old Trafford.

The words “I am in love, I can’t deny, our number seven, he’s the king of Uruguay. El Matador, who could that be? His first name’s Edinson, his second’s Cavani” are now kind of redundant since Cavani will be donning the number 21 the next time he plays for the club.

It’s not something that will fit in naturally to the tune so it will be interesting to see what the Old Trafford faithful come up with.

Cavani missed out on playing in Ronaldo’s second Man United debut against Newcastle United on Saturday after picking up a knock in training and isn’t part of the travelling party that are heading to Switzerland to face Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that his absence “hopefully won’t be too long” so supporters might need to get working on those new words.

