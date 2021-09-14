Edinson Cavani explains El Matador nickname.

Edinson Cavani has long been known as El Matador but have you ever wondered where the nickname originated from?

Wonder no more because the Manchester United striker has revealed all in a recent Q&A with the club’s supporters in which he also picked out his favourite of the two chants that have been coined for him.

Edinson Cavani: I was first given the Matador nickname in Italy.

In an answer to one question, the 34-year-old explained that originated during his time at Italian side Napoli, where he played between 2010 and 2013.

“I was first given the nickname Matador in Italy, around the time I signed for Napoli,” Cavani explains.

“And that nickname stuck and has remained with me throughout the rest of my career and I think that if you say El Matador fans remember me.

“I think they gave it me because when I first got to Napoli, things started to go well for me, I began scoring regularly, we began winning games and the team were winning lots of things, I say lots of things, I mean we had a long winning run of games. And because I was getting on the scoresheet all the time meant that they nicknamed me El Matador.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edinson Cavani (@cavaniofficial21)

El Matador is a firm favourite at Old Trafford.

Cavani has shown a knack for scoring late goals throughout his career, most notably in a Man United shirt when he scored a late brace to help his side to a 3-2 win away at Southampton last season.

“The Matador is the guy who brings the bullfight to an end,” he continues. “So you couldn’t really argue against what the fans had come with for me, from way back right up to today that nickname has still stuck with me!”

El Matador has become a fan favourite during his time at Old Trafford, scoring 17 times last season before signing a one-year contract extension in the summer.

With the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, it remains to be seen how much playing time Cavani will see this season but last year is anything to go by, he’ll find the back of the net when called upon.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Edinson Cavani, el matador, Manchester United