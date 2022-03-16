Eddie Howe opens up on Saudi Arabia situation for the first time

Eddie Howe opens up on Saudi Arabia.

Eddie Howe has revealed that he is “reading up” on the situation in Saudi Arabia, after facing criticism for avoiding questions on the subject.

The Newcastle United manager has repeatedly brushed off question relating to the Magpies’ Saudi Arabian owners and specifically human rights atrocities in the gulf state, amid a wider discussion on the morality of football club ownership.

On Monday Night Football this week, Gary Neville suggested that Howe will soon have to start answering these question and it appears that the ex-Bournemouth boss has taken the advice on board, to a certain extent at least.

“Anyone that’s seen me work behind the scenes knows that I am…to say ‘football-obsessed’ is an understatement and job-obsessed is an understatement,” Howe told reporters on Wednesday.

“Obviously part of my job now in the modern football management scene is to know what’s going on around the world and I will have to do that.

“But football will have to be and will always be my passion and it will always be the main crux of my job – and I think that’s where my time needs to be spent.

“From my perspective – and I’ve always maintained this – my specialist subject is football. It’s what I know, it’s what I’ve trained to do.

“As soon as I deviate from that into an area where I don’t feel qualified to have a huge opinion, I think I go into dangerous ground, so I prefer to stick to what I believe I know.

“I’m hugely proud to represent this football club and the supporters and the city and I’m trying to create a team the city can be proud of and all my energy is going into that and will continue to.”

“Time is a scarce resource.”

Howe went onto explain that as a player, he had more time to pay attention to political issues, and was in fact quite keen on keeping up with current affairs.

However, since becoming a manager, the 44-year-old claims that he has found the time required hard to come by.

“I was a footballer with a slight difference. I was 19 or 20 at Bournemouth going onto the team bus with The Times under my arm and getting some very strange looks from my team-mates.

“But I come from a family where things were pushed towards me and I was quite interested in world politics. I had a little more time when I was playing to actually look into it.

“Now that I’m managing, your time is such a scarce resource, really. That is not to say I don’t keep up to date. It is something I will have to dedicate more time to, but it has gone out of my life slightly.”

Howe was speaking ahead of Newcastle’s Premier League meeting away to Everton on Thursday night, when his team will look to bounce back from Sunday’s defeat to Chelsea.

