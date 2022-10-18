Eddie Howe hits back at Jurgen Klopp over comments on Newcastle’s spending power

Eddie Howe hits back at Jurgen Klopp.

Eddie Howe has hit back at Jurgen Klopp over comments the Liverpool manager made on Newcastle United’s spending power.

Last week, Klopp stated that there are three clubs with whom no other is able to compete, as the German coach named Newcastle and Manchester City directly, with the other presumably being Paris Saint-Germain.

Jurgen Klopp comments.

“I heard now that at Newcastle somebody [sporting director Dan Ashworth] said ‘there is no ceiling for this club’,” said Klopp in his pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s victory over Man City on Sunday.

“Yes! He is right. He is absolutely right. There is no ceiling for Newcastle. Congratulations, but other clubs have ceilings.”

Eddie Howe: “There is a ceiling.”

Magpies boss Howe has now hit back, claiming that Ashworth was referring to the long-term ambitions of the club, while adding his assertion that there are still plenty of factors that Newcastle need to overcome.

“It’s a difficult one because it’s probably been used in the wrong way,” said Howe, ahead of Newcastle’s meeting with Everton on Wednesday.

“What Dan meant with his comment was there’s no ceiling to our ambition, long term. We have huge plans and want to go to places with huge ambitions, but the reality of what we are working towards and working with, there is a ceiling because of all the things I have sat here and explained every week: Financial Fair Play, we’re still in a training ground that’s being renovated.

“We’re not living that life that is being discussed. We are living a very different reality. Our wage bill is very controlled. We’re trying to do things in a very stable and controlled way.

“Although we have spent money on players, it has not been extravagant or out of sync with the rest of the Premier League. Everyone has to be careful with their comments and opinions.”

Newcastle United spending.

Newcastle were taken over by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund last October, and fans are already started to see the fruits of the club’s new-found riches.

They spent approximately £90 million during the January transfer window earlier this year, bringing in players who have already made a big impact on the pitch, such as Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes.

This was followed up by a further £120 million-worth of spending during the summer, with players like Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Nick Pope being added to Howe’s squad.

At the time of writing, Newcastle are sixth in the Premier League table with the best defensive record in the division and appear to be laying the foundations to challenge English football’s biggest clubs over the coming seasons.

