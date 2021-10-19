Ed Woodward “convinced” by Solskjaer after witnessing moment in Man United office

Ed Woodward is still backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ed Woodward was reportedly convinced to stick by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after witnessing a moment in the Norwegian’s Manchester United office.

Solskjaer is under increasing pressure at the club, with sections of the Man United support appearing to turn on their one-time hero, particularly on the back of a dismal 4-2 defeat at the hands of Leicester City on Saturday.

However, The Independent reports today that Executive Vice-Chairman Woodward remains “100% convinced that Solskjaer will become a transformative figure.”

The piece adds that “one moment which proved convincing for Woodward was when he walked by the Norwegian’s office and found him planning out the team for seasons to come in the future.”

Solskjaer facing crunch run of fixtures.

Whether Man United fans feel that this kind of long-term vision is necessary is a different matter.

Some might prefer that Solskjaer puts his focus on an intimidating run of fixtures over the next few weeks, which includes Premier League meetings with Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, as well as a Champions League double-header against Atalanta.

The article also suggests that senior players at Man United are becoming frustrated with the recent run of results, which includes just two wins in the last seven matches in all competitions – both of which needed late winners to get over the line.

The piece states that after the recent draw against Everton at Old Trafford, “one star player was aimlessly raging about “’the same mistakes every single game.”

Massive week ahead for Man United.

Despite Woodward’s apparent backing, the recent form of the Red Devils makes for miserable reading for Solskjaer.

The former striker is now 7/1 second favourite with William Hill (behind Newcastle United’s Steve Bruce) to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job.

One thing is for sure, failure to win in either Wednesday’s Champions League meeting with Atalanta or Sunday’s clash with Liverpool is sure to increase the heat on the beleaguered manager, regardless of Woodward’s view on his forward-planning.

