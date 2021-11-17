Ed Woodward appears to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in new statement

Ed Woodward backs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ed Woodward appears to have given his backing to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a new statement on Manchester United’s financial performance.

The Red Devils are currently in the middle of a miserable run of form, with one win in their last six Premier League matches, a sequence that has included Old Trafford humiliations at the hands of arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer safe for now?

While Solskjaer’s successful Man United playing career means that he will never be universally unpopular, large portions of the club’s fanbase appear to have accepted that a change in manager is needed.

They may be waiting a while though, if executive vice-chairman Woodward’s statement released on Wednesday is anything to go by.

Marking the news that Man United’s net debt is down slightly to £439.7m after Q1, Woodward says: “While these financial results today demonstrate our resilience through the pandemic, our top priority is success on the pitch.

“The manager, players and everyone at the club are determined to achieve that objective.”

Man United short on options.

Solskjaer could well be breathing a sigh of relief upon hearing the final sentence of Woodward’s short statement but in reality, nobody expected the Norwegian to be out the door ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Watford.

This is partly due to the lack of available replacements, with the club having missed the opportunity to pounce for the experienced Antonio Conte before Tottenham Hotspur snapped up the Italian earlier this month.

As well as that, those in the corridors of power have tended to wait until Champions League qualification is out of sight before sacking previous managers, with David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho all exiting when qualification for Europe’s premier competition was either impossible or extremely unlikely.

Solskjaer not meeting expectations.

Having said that, Solskjaer could find himself in a similar position soon, with his side already five points outside the top four with only 11 games played.

Their position of sixth in the Premier League table is way off pre-season expectations when the arrivals of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho were followed up by the much-heralded homecoming of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Woodward, an unpopular figure among Man United supporters, is expected to leave his position at the end of the year.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: ed woodward, ole gunnar solskjaer