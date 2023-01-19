Eamon Dunphy claims Roy Keane’s behaviour turned Declan Rice towards England

Eamon Dunphy makes Roy Keane/Declan Rice claim.

Eamon Dunphy has suggested that witnessing Roy Keane’s arguments with Ireland players may have turned Declan Rice’s head towards England.

Keane famously came to blows with Jonathan Walters and Harry Arter during the summer international window in 2018, when he was assistant manager to Martin O’Neill.

Present in the same camp was a teenage Declan Rice, who was effectively trying on the green jersey before pledging his allegiance to England the following year.

Had it not been for Keane’s arguments, Dunphy feels that Rice may have been happy to continue representing Ireland, instead of making the switch to the Three Lions.

Eamon Dunphy on Roy Keane and Declan Rice.

“You could see it when he was with the Ireland team,” Dunphy tells Virgin Media Sport. “He was fighting with players, Jon Walters. We could have Declan Rice if it wasn’t for his experience in the Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane camp, where he witnessed things.”

Dunphy also speaks about his experience working with Keane on the former Manchester United captain’s first book, which was released in the aftermath of Keane’s dismissal from Ireland’s 2002 World Cup squad.

Roy Keane’s book.

“I actually finished the book the night before they flew to Saipan,” says Dunphy. “I thought Mick [McCarthy] made too much of it. If we had him [at the World Cup] we might have won the damn thing or got to the semi-final. South Korea got to that semi.

“Losing Roy was terrible as he contributed so much to to us getting there, but I don’t think Mick and Roy ever got on. Even when they were team-mates.

“Roy’s a special light. He asked me to write the book, I didn’t ask to write it, which I regard as a compliment. I found him and his wife and their children to be a lovely home – a lovely, happy family. Very nice man, very charming man – but there’s another side of Roy, a dark side.” Eamon Dunphy on Roy Keane: "A very nice man, very charming man, but there's another side of Roy which is darker. "The reverse side of Roy is tough. He's intolerant."#VMSportStories pic.twitter.com/KUXVaS4apl — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) January 18, 2023 England switch. Dunphy and Keane haven’t seen eye-to-eye since their days as collaborators, and the latter is sure to scoff at any suggestion that his behaviour led to Rice walking away. However, perhaps there is an argument to suggest that the tensions around the camp towards the end of O’Neill’s reign, may have directed the wide-eyed youngster towards the warm embrace of Gareth Southgate. Rice played three times for Ireland during the spring and summer of 2018, but because his appearances were in friendly games, he was still allowed to make the switch to the country of his birth.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Declan Rice, eamon dunphy, Ireland, roy keane