Eamon Dunphy says Premier League postponement was the right decision

Eamon Dunphy on Premier League postponement.

Eamon Dunphy has stated that Premier League was right to postpone fixtures this weekend, on the back of the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Premier League statement.

The English top flight, along with the EFL and FA, postponed all football activity this weekend, as a “mark of respect” to the late monarch.

“At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said a Premier League statement on Friday.

“To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022

Eamon Dunphy: “It would have been jarring.”

The decision didn’t go down too well, particularly as the majority of other sports went ahead, but Dunphy feels that it was the best outcome, citing what he feels is the nature of football supporters.

“Soccer is the most popular sport in England by a mile,” writes the former RTE pundit in his column for Buzz.ie.

“You just can’t compare it to rugby, or golf, or hockey, or anything else. If the games went ahead, there would have been hundreds of thousands at matches all over the country.

“They’d be drinking before and after the game, singing in the ground and celebrating goals and victories.

“What kind of message would that send out? It would have struck a very jarring note. We mightn’t like to admit it, either, but there is an element to soccer supporters that you can’t trust either.

“Would everyone have respected a minute’s silence before games? I wouldn’t bet on it.”

Shamrock Rovers statement.

On this side of the Irish Sea, Shamrock Rovers issued a statement on Friday, after fans were heard chanting songs in celebration of the Queen’s death at their Europa Conference League match with Djurgardens.

“Shamrock Rovers F.C. has been made aware of chants by a group of individuals at last night’s game,” said the club. “Such highly insensitive and callous chanting is not acceptable at our club and is against the values that Shamrock Rovers F.C. stands for.

“Our ground regulations issued on match tickets and on signage at entry strictly prohibit such activity.

“The following is also announced over the PA system before all of our games in Tallaght Stadium. Shamrock Rovers Football Club welcomes all supporters to its grounds and condemns any form of bigotry and discrimination in soccer. “Shamrock Rovers Football Club does not condone hostile abuse of individual players, spectators, or officials based on ethnic or cultural background, nationality, or religious affiliation. Those found to be involved in any such behaviour will face ejection from the ground and will be reported to the Gardaí.” As well as that, fans of Scottish side Hearts were heard disrupting a minutes silence ahead of their meeting with Istanbul Basaksehir.

