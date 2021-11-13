Eamon Dunphy and Liam Brady disagree on Stephen Kenny’s future

Eamon Dunphy and Liam Brady disagree on Stephen Kenny.

Eamon Dunphy and Liam Brady were reunited on The Late Late Show on Friday night and while there, they discussed the future of Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

Dunphy and Brady, along with John Giles and the late Bill O’Herlihy, were staples of RTE’s soccer coverage from the 1990s onwards but Brady is the only one of the foursome who still analyses matches on the national broadcaster.

Eamon Dunphy is backing Stephen Kenny.

Dunphy regularly hosts Brady and Giles on his podcast The Stand but Friday night presented an opportunity for Ireland’s television-watching public to catch up with two of Irish football’s most recognisable figures and gauge their views on the current regime.

Brady had already made his feelings clear on Kenny following Ireland’s 0-0 draw against Portugal on Thursday night, stating that the FAI should bide their time before offering the manager a new contract, despite the recent upswing in results and performances.

Dunphy took a different view on The Late Late Show, saying that “when you consider where Stephen Kenny started and what he inherited, I think it’s remarkable what he’s done. I think the young players who have come in, as well as people like Shane Duffy and Seamus Coleman, have responded to him.

“I think he’s shown himself to be a courageous coach, he’s willing to play young players in big games. He did get a hard time in the beginning but a lot of people want him to get the job now (post World Cup-qualifying), the public want him to get the job and most commentators want him to get the job.

Liam Brady not convinced.

“Some commentators want more evidence,” Dunphy concluded, throwing a playful glance towards his friend on the other seat, who was only too happy to expand on the point of view he presented to the nation on Thursday.

“I’ve been one of the most patient guys (with Kenny),” Brady responded, attempting to put the bed the commonly-held view that he is anti-Stephen Kenny.

“There have been a lot of ex-players who have written him off and I said ‘let’s give him time.’ But we have time, we’ve play Luxembourg on Sunday, then we have another six games before his contract is out.

“If you were a businessman, you’d take that time to make the judgement. Why not wait? We’ve got six points from seven games, that’s not very good.”

"I think he's shown himself to be a courageous coach" Eamon Dunphy has praised Stephen Kenny as he and Liam Brady assessed Ireland's qualifying campaign on the @RTELateLateShow #RTESoccer pic.twitter.com/MPVGaegq32 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 12, 2021

Over three years after they last appeared together on the RTE panel, it’s quite comforting to note that Brady and Dunphy are still largely in disagreement about the ins and outs of Irish football.

Next up for Stephen Kenny’s charges, a trip to Luxembourg on Sunday night. Find out everything you need to know about Ireland’s final 2022 World Cup qualifier here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: eamon dunphy, liam brady, Republic of Ireland, stephen kenny