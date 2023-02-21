EA SPORTS extends sponsorship of LOI Academy Development Programme for further three years

EA Sports extends LOI partnership.

The League of Ireland has announced the extension of its EA SPORTS sponsorship agreement for the EA SPORTS League of Ireland Academy Development Programme for a further three years.

Previously named the EA SPORTS National League of Ireland Underage Leagues, the EA SPORTS League of Ireland Academy Development Programme will sit alongside the League of Ireland’s SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division, SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division and the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division as the EA SPORTS LOI Academy.



LOI Academy rebrand.

The rebrand is a fundamental part of the cultural shift away from a competition led development environment, to a long-term individual player development environment that focuses on the development of the individual player as opposed the success of the team.



One of the new player development innovations for the upcoming 2023 season will be the introduction of a pre-dominantly non-competition based games programme for the MU14’s and the introduction of various player development events for players of all ages throughout the course of the season.

This a continuation of the success of the Future Developers concept, minimum game time for players at MU14 & MU15 level, games programme restructure and increased game time for players in 2022.



EA Sports U17.

It has also been confirmed that St Patrick’s Athletic, Longford Town, Drogheda United, Finn Harps and Galway United will enter into the EA SPORTS WU17 League of Ireland Academy Games Programme for the first time while Dundalk, Cobh Ramblers, Treaty United, Waterford FC and Galway United progress to WU19 level and Klub Kildare & CK United progress to MU19 level.

Additionally, the winners of the EA SPORTS MU17 League of Ireland will go on to represent Ireland at UEFA Youth League level in 2024/25.

The 2023 EA SPORTS LOI Academy season will also see the commencement of the League of Ireland Academy Certification process. The Academy Certification process will be a key component of a long-term plan to modernise player development within the EA SPORTS LOI Academy system and it is envisaged that the League of Ireland Academy Certification process will challenge and support clubs, in equal measure, to improve their standards on and off the pitch against a backdrop of effective measurement and benchmarking whilst objectively evaluating quality assurance and productivity within our EA SPORTS LOI Academy system.

The new fixture list for the EA SPORTS LOI Academy Games Programme has also been released today and will commence from Saturday February 25th for another exciting season.



“A very exciting era in Irish football.”

“We are delighted to announce this extended partnership with EA SPORTS who have been brilliant supporters of League of Ireland Academy Development Programme in recent years,” said League of Ireland Academy Development Manager Will Clarke.

“We are entering into a very exciting era in Irish football and the support of EA SPORTS for the next three seasons will ensure that we can accelerate the progress that has already been made in recent seasons. EA SPORTS have been fantastic partners and we are delighted that EA SPORTS will continue with us on our journey as we look to ensure that every young boy and girl in Ireland is given the opportunity to maximise their potential.



EA SPORTS FIFA Senior Marketing Director James Salmon added: “We’re delighted to continue our sponsorship with the FAI of the newly renamed, League of Ireland Academy Development Programme after seeing great success over the last two years. We’re also delighted to have extended our partnership to become an associate sponsor of the League of Ireland. Supporting all levels of the game is a priority for EA SPORTS in Ireland and beyond. This is an exciting time for all aspiring players, and we look forward to continuing to support clubs, players and fans across the country. Wishing everyone the very best of luck this season!”

