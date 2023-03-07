The Ireland striker who taught Dwight Yorke how to head the ball

Dwight Yorke recalls learning from Ireland striker.

Dwight Yorke has praised former Ireland striker Tony Cascarino for helping him learn how to head the ball.

The pair played together for a just over a season at Aston Villa, when Cascarino was a veteran striker and Yorke was a young forward who had just been brought over from Trinidad and Tobago.

Cascarino was known for his heading abilities, something which Ireland benefitted from on multiple occasions, so a Yorke took the opportunity to soak in as much as he could while they were together at Villa Park.

Dwight Yorke on Tony Cascarino.

“Tony Cascarino was a big guy with a big reputation and he knew I was a young lad who was trying to compare myself with him and see why he was as good as he was,” Yorke told Pundit Arena via Cheltenham Odds.

“You’re never too old or too young to learn about players. Every player has a strength and a weakness.

“I’ve always tried to take the good things from players I’ve played with and Tony could head the ball. His technique was really good and that’s something I learnt from Cascarino.

“He also had great banter and was a real entertainer.”

Premier League career.

After Cascarino left for Celtic in the summer of 1991, Yorke’s career began to take off, as he hit 17 goals in all competitions for Villa the following season.

He would remain at Villa Park for a further six seasons, with his prolific form in the early-Premier League era attracting the attention of Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

A move to Old Trafford would follow in the summer of 1998, with Yorke finishing as United’s top scorer with 29 goals, as they secured an unprecedented Treble in 1998/99.

Dwight Yorke legacy.

All these years later, he remains in the list of the top 20 scorers in Premier League history on 123 strikes, 38 of which came from his head.

For this reason, Aston Villa, Man United and Yorke’s three other Premier League clubs may owe Cascarino a debt of gratitude.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aston villa, dwight yorke, Ireland, Manchester United, Premier League, tony cascarino