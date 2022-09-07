Dundalk awarded three points after Sligo Rovers field ineligible player

Sligo Rovers punished for fielding ineligible player.

Dundalk have been awarded three SSE Airtricity League Premier Division points after Sligo Rovers were deemed to have fielded an ineligible player in the meeting between the two clubs on August 29th.

The FAI have confirmed that Sligo will forfeit the game by a scoreline of 0-3, after Adam McDonnell played in the game, despite being suspended.

FAI statement.

“An independent Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association of Ireland has determined that Sligo Rovers FC fielded an ineligible player in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture against Dundalk FC on Monday, August 29th 2022,” said a statement issued on Wednesday. “The Committee has ruled that Sligo Rovers FC will forfeit the game by a scoreline of 0-3.”

FAI Statement. — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) September 7, 2022

Dundalk boosted.

The news is a massive boost for Dundalk, after the original match ended in a 2-0 victory for the Bit O’Red.

Before the announcement of the FAI’s decision, Dundalk sat in third place in the table, two points behind Derry City in second, and six points behind Shamrock Rovers at the top.

The Lilywhites will now climb above Derry and close in on Rovers, who have played two games fewer than the Co. Louth side.

As for Sligo Rovers, their drop from 41 points to 38 points sees no change in their position in the table.

(Premier Division table before FAI announcement).

Sligo statement.

Sligo have reacted to the decision by issuing the following statement:

“Sligo Rovers are disappointed with the outcome of the FAI Disciplinary Control Unit hearing which results in an overturning of the recent win against Dundalk at The Showgrounds.

“While we understand and admit that an error was made on the club’s behalf, the issue was contributed to by the omission of the player’s name from two weekly suspension lists issued by the FAI to all clubs, which lead to confusion.”

The club also confirmed that they will be taking legal advice.

St. Pat’s avoid punishment.

Meanwhile, St. Patrick’s Athletic will face no punishment after they were unable to travel home from Bulgaria on time to face Shelbourne at Tolka Park on Sunday August 7th.

St. Pat’s were stranded in the country after their victory over CSKA Sofia in the Europa Conference League.

“An independent Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association of Ireland has determined that the SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixture between Shelbourne FC and St Patrick’s Athletic FC, that was scheduled to be played on Sunday, August 7th 2022, is to be rescheduled and will be played on a date to be arranged by the League of Ireland,” said the FAI.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Dundalk, LOI Premier Division, Sligo Rovers