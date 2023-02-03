Duncan Ferguson calls out Real Madrid for copying his training drills

Duncan Ferguson calls out Real Madrid.

Duncan Ferguson has claimed that Real Madrid coaches have been copying his training drills, after he paid a visit to the Spanish giants.

The former Everton coach has recently been appointed as manager of League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers, and has stayed in contact with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, who he worked under at the Toffees.

Duncan Ferguson visits Real Madrid training ground.

Ferguson recently paid a visit to the Spanish capital, where he observed the training regime of Ancelotti and the Italian’s son and assistant coach Davide.

“I saw all my exercises on the training ground,” Ferguson said in an interview with The Guardian. “Him and his son are like magpies – they’ve taken all my exercises!”

While the accusation is light-hearted, Ferguson certainly has confidence in his methods, and isn’t surprised that they are being used at the home of the 14-time European champions.

Coaching experience.

He also spoke about the strength of his coaching CV, having worked under the likes of Ancelotti, Rafael Benitez, Roberto Martinez and Ronald Koeman on Merseyside.

“I would suggest I have the most experience in the country and my CV would be better than anybody’s at this stage of my career going into my first job,” says the 51-year-old.

“I am confident in saying that. I have worked under two Champions League winning managers, the Belgium national manager, Dutch national manager, Barcelona, Real Madrid head coaches – it is endless.

“I did all my coaching badges 10 years ago. I’ve worked my way through the academy system and developed a lot of young players. I did it the hard way; I didn’t cut any corners. As you can see now, I am still not cutting any corners.”

𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝗗𝘂𝗻𝗰'𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗲𝗹🎶 Don't miss out on Dunc's first game at The Bolt New Lawn🤩#WeAreFGR💚 — Forest Green Rovers (@FGRFC_Official) February 2, 2023

Forest Green.

Forest Green will now hope that they can benefit from Ferguson’s experience in the game, as they look to escape relegation to League Two.

The Gloucestershire club currently sit bottom of England’s third tier, and suffered an agonising defeat in Ferguson’s first game in charge last weekend.

Leading 1-0 heading into injury-time of their match at Shrewsbury Town, Rovers went on to concede two goals as the home side snatched all three points.

Ferguson will be hoping to see his side hold on to any similar leads in his first home game, which takes place against Peterborough United on Saturday.

