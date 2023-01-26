Close sidebar

Duncan Ferguson to manage highly-rated Man United loanee at Forest Green

by James Fenton

Duncan Ferguson appointed Forest Green manager.

Duncan Ferguson is the new manager of Forest Green Rovers, after the League One side confirmed his appointment on Thursday afternoon.

The former Everton player and coach faces a tough task, with Forest Green currently sitting bottom of the English third tier and in danger of immediate relegation back down to League Two.

Charlie Savage joins Duncan Ferguson at Forest Green.

However, Ferguson’s cause will be helped by the arrival earlier this week of Charlie Savage on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season.

Savage, the son of former United academy graduate Robbie, is highly-rated at Old Trafford, and gained time on the pitch during the club’s pre-season tour of Asia and Australia.

The 19-year-old was granted a first-team debut in December 2021, when then-interim manager Ralf Rangnick brought him off the bench in the final minutes of a Champions League group stage draw at home to Swiss side Young Boys.

Fatherly pride.

The moment was notable for the fact that Savage’s father Robbie was in the BT Sport commentary box at the time, and the former Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers midfielder could hardly contain his pride.

“Coming on for Manchester United, Charlie Savage for Juan Mata,” said an emotional Savage Sr, as he was given the task of introducing his son to those watching on TV.

“Wow. I never believed I’d ever say those words here at Manchester United. What a proud day for my boy after all the hard work.

“What a day for me, his mother, his nana, his grandparents, and most importantly for that boy there, Charlie Savage. So proud of him. It’s just an amazing moment for him.”

Loan move.

While United boss Erik ten Hag trusted Savage Jr enough to bring him on the pre-season tour, chances have been hard to come by in the first-team this season.

With a strong presence like Ferguson set to guide him over the next few months, the loan seems like it could be a beneficial one for the youngster.

