Duncan Ferguson to take lower league job amid Everton links

Duncan Ferguson is set to take over as manager at Forest Green Rovers, despite being linked with the vacant job at his beloved Everton.

The former Toffees striker was one of the names being tipped to take over from Frank Lampard, who was sacked by the Goodison Park club earlier this week.

Instead, it is being reported in The Guardian that Ferguson is set to be given his first full-time managerial job at the club currently sitting bottom of the League One table.

The publication states that Forest Green met with the the 51-year-old on Wednesday, after they parted company with previous manager Ian Burchnall.

The Gloucestershire club are currently four points from safety in what is their first-ever season in England’s third tier.

They were led to promotion from League 2 by manager Rob Edwards last season, before the manager left to take over at Watford.

Forest Green have only been a Football League club since 2017, when they won the National League play-offs.

The move would represent a challenge for Ferguson, with the very real possibility of relegation back down to League 2 not something he would want on his CV.

A long-time member of the backroom staff at Everton, Ferguson has twice been called upon to take over as caretaker manager at the club.

The first such occasion was after the sacking of Marco Silva in December 2019, with Ferguson going on to register a win and three draws in his four games in charge.

He then oversaw a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa last January, before Lampard was appointed as permanent successor to Rafael Benitez.

After repeatedly being overlooked for the main Everton job, Ferguson left the club last summer, and now looks set to continue his managerial career further down the English football pyramid.