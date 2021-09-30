Teammates seen consoling Donny van de Beek after latest Man United snub

Frustration boils over for Donny van de Beek.

Donny van de Beek cut a frustrated figure as Manchester United came from behind to beat Villarreal in the Champions League last night.

With the score at 1-1 in the 89th minute, Man United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to bring on Jesse Lingard and Fred and as the duo prepared to enter the fray, cameras picked up van de Beek’s reaction.

Teammates Eric Bailly and Dean Hendeson can be seen giving the Dutchman comforting pats on the shoulder as he appears to mutter something to himself before tossing some chewing gum over the Old Trafford dugout.

Eric Bailly and Dean Henderson consoling Donny van de Beek after Fred and Jesse Lingard were subbed on against Villarreal 😕 pic.twitter.com/vPxohote45 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 30, 2021

A familiar scenario for van de Beek.

It’s a far too familiar scenario for the 24-year-old, whose playing time has been extremely limited since he arrived in Manchester in the summer of 2020.

Van de Beek only started four Premier League games last season and has made two starts in all competitions this campaign.

He was substituted at half-time in United’s opening Champions League defeat to Young Boys as Solskjaer adjusted his system following Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s red card.

Van de Beek then played the full 90 minutes as this side crashed out of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 defeat at home to West Ham United last week and was praised by many for his performance.

Van de Beek looked for move this summer.

The midfielder’s Premier League playing time has been limited to six minutes as a sub in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United at Old Trafford earlier this month and a prolonged run in the team is looking as far away as ever for the Netherlands international.

After the summer transfer window closed, van de Beek’s agent suggested that United blocked potential moves away from the club, saying:

“There was a lot of interest from Italy, Germany, England, so that looked good but you need the co-operation of the club, and it looked like they would, but ultimately they didn’t.”

The decision to keep van de Beek at Old Trafford this season would indicate that Solskjaer still feels he has a part to play. Judging by his reaction last night though, van de Beek isn’t that convinced.

While van de Beek was understandably unhappy, Solskjaer was somewhat vindicated with both Fred and Lingard playing a part in the build-up to Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic injury-time winner last night.

Man United now have three points from their opening two Champions League games and their prospects of going through to the knockout stages look a little brighter than they would have this morning without that late goal.

They are level on three points with Young Boys while Atalanta, United’s next opponents, are top of the group on four. Villarreal, meanwhile, lie bottom with a solitary point.

