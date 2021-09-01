Donny van de Beek agent hits out at Man United for blocking deadline day move

Donny van de Beek’s move to Everton was blocked.

Donny van de Beek’s agent has criticised Manchester United for blocking a move to Everton on transfer deadline day.

The Dutch midfielder is reported to have been keen on a loan move to Goodison Park as he continues to find Old Trafford playing time hard to come by.

Van de Beek has been an unused substitute for all three of Man United’s games this season, following on from a 2020/21 campaign that saw him start just four Premier League matches for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

There was a “lot of interest” from other clubs in Van de Beek.

It’s thought that Everton made a last-ditch attempt to sign the 24-year-old on a temporary basis before Tuesday night’s deadline but Man United rejected the offer.

Van de Beek’s agent Guido Albers has confirmed that there was also interest from Italy and Germany but that Man United weren’t interested in letting Van de Beek go.

“There was a lot of interest from Italy, Germany, England, so that looked good,” Albers told Voetbal International.

“But you need the co-operation of the club, and it looked like they would, but ultimately they didn’t. Disappointed, but also assuring for him, so that he will get his chance, and will get his minutes, but this will become clear in due time.”

Dutch midfielder has been promised more playing time.

Last week, Albers welcomed Man United’s intention to provide his client with more playing time this season, saying: “In pre-season, clarity would be provided about his role. The fans had already embraced him before, but the most important thing is that the manager has now provided clarity in the English press.

“We are happy with that. And I assume that Donny will play a lot in one of the positions in midfield in the coming period.”

The insistence of Solskjaer not to use van de Beek on a more regular basis has baffled some sections of the United support, particularly since he cost around £35 million and the team have been struggling in midfield.

Van de Beek arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax in the summer of 2020, signing a contract to remain at the club until 2025.

