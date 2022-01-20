Ex-Liverpool teammate says Luis Suarez “loves” Steven Gerrard amid Aston Villa transfer rumours

Luis Suarez linked with Aston Villa.

Luis Suarez would like to work with Steven Gerrard again, according to Dirk Kuyt, who has addressed rumours linking the Uruguayan to Aston Villa.

Suarez’s Atletico Madrid contract is up this summer and there have been reports this week that he could be tempted to work under the management of Gerrard at Aston Villa.

Gerrard has already snapped up one of his former Anfield teammates in the form of Philippe Coutinho, who has joined on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season.

While Kuyt doubts that Suarez would be equally persuaded, the Dutchman feels that the presence of Gerrard at Villa Park could be a deciding factor.

Dirk Kuyt: “Luis Suarez loves Stevie.”

“I hope he will return (to England) but I’m not sure to be honest,” Kuyt said on talkSPORT on Thursday.

“I think Luis had the opportunity after Barcelona to come back to the Premier League and he decided to stay in Spain, somehow maybe with the language he feels more comfortable.”

“I know he loves Stevie [Gerrard] as well, so probably he wants to work with him.”

Suarez and Gerrard relationship.

Suarez and Gerrard played together for Liverpool for three-and-a-half seasons, while Kuyt was around for the forward’s first year-and-a-half on Merseyside.

As captain of the club, Gerrard had a big influence on Suarez and the pair were influential during the 2013/14, when the club came agonisingly close to winning a first league title since 1990.

Suarez’s form that season earned him a move to Barcelona, where he would go on to form a devastating partnership with Lionel Messi, winning the Champions League as part of a treble in 2014/15.

Aston Villa thriving post-Grealish.

While rumours of Uruguay’s highest-ever goalscorer moving to Birmingham may appear fanciful, it’s a challenge he may be willing to take on.

Suarez turns 35 on January 24th and with Villa now attracting the likes of Gerrard, Coutinho and Lucas Digne, a recent signing from Everton, they appear to be a club with big ambitions.

Having sold Jack Grealish for £100 million last summer, it appears there is life at Villa Park after their famous academy product.

Read More About: aston villa, dirk kuyt, Liverpool, Luis Suarez, Steven Gerrard