Man United fans will love Diogo Dalot’s quotes about winning trophies

Diogo Dalot speaks about winning trophies.

Diogo Dalot has stated that winning trophies should be an “obsession” for players at Manchester United.

Red Devils fans had been used to racking up the trophies over the 1990s, 2000s and into the 2010s, but things have been a bit more barren since the departure of Alex Ferguson as manager in 2013.

Man United’s quest for trophies.

Since then, an FA Cup win under Louis van Gaal in 2016 and a League Cup/Europa League double the following year under Jose Mourinho are all United have to show for the post-Ferguson era.

However, there have been signs this season that Erik ten Hag will be able to rectify this, with United still competing in four competitions.

Next up is a League Cup quarter-final at home to Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night, and full-back Dalot has taken the opportunity outline the mentality that the United players need in order to achieve their goals.

Diogo Dalot: “Trophies must be an obsession.”

“I think it has to be an obsession for us to win trophies, to win things,” said the Portuguese defender at a Man United fans’ press conference.

“I think you guys [the fans] feel even more than me, you are here longer than me, that we have to win. This club is about winning trophies. It is about competing and fighting in every trophy that we are in. And this Carabao is not smaller than a Champions League, than a Europa League.

“Obviously, it’s different dimensions but, for us, it’s a trophy and we want to win it. Obviously, to arrive there, to go to Wembley, it’s a tough journey. We know, it’s difficult. But we want to take these small steps first.”

2022 thank you for the memories. One to remember ❤️

Trophy-winning experience.

The closest United got to winning something in recent years came in the 2021 Europa League final, when they lost an epic penalty shootout to Villarreal.

The club have since added players with plenty of trophy-winning experience, such as Raphael Varane and Casemiro, while Lisandro Martinez recently won the World Cup with Argentina.

The Carabao Cup may offer the best route to success this season, though meetings with Barcelona and Reading also lie in wait in the Europa League and FA Cup respectively.

Dalot has been in fine form this season, and with the mentality displayed in the above quotes, he may still have a big part to play as United look to end their six-year barren spell.

