Diogo Dalot reveals the Man United squad number he has his eye on

Diogo Dalot has eye on another squad number.

Diogo Dalot has revealed that he has his eye on wearing the #2 squad number for Manchester United, a shirt which is currently held by Victor Lindelof.

As a right-back, it’s no surprise that the Portuguese international is keen to wear #2, but he has had to bide his time given that his Swedish teammate already had his hands on the shirt a year before Dalot arrived at Old Trafford in 2018.

Diogo Dalot settles for #20.

With Lindelof primarily being a centre-back, who slots in at right-back on occasion, his wearing of #2 has been seen as unusual by the Old Trafford faithful and it’s something that Dalot thought about when he joined the club.

Instead, the former FC Porto man dons #20 which has previously been worn by legendary figures such as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Robin Van Persie.

“My favourite has always been #2, at the time and now, it’s been worn by Victor,” the 22-year-old said to club media. So it was not available at the time and it’s still not.”

Diogo Dalot: “Hopefully it brings me luck.”

Not to be too dismayed, Dalot took the opportunity to take the #20, and he outlined his reasons why he chose to do so.

“I was turning 20 that year, so #20 sounded good for me. Seeing the legends who had worn the number as well, it’s been a good number. I like it, so hopefully it can bring me luck as well, as it did for Robin and Ole.”

#20 squad number history.

Solskjaer and Van Persie are probably the most famous holders of the Man United #20 shirt but it was also held by Gary Neville as a youngster, before he moved to Dalot’s coveted #2.

Neville then held onto the shirt for 16 seasons, right up until his retirement in 2011, before it was taken over by Rafael da Silva.

The Brazilian held onto it until his own departure in 2015 and it remained vacant until the arrival of Lindelof two years later.

Diogo Dalot form.

After a couple of seasons in the Old Trafford backgrond, which included a loan spell at AC Milan, Dalot has played himself back into favour in recent months, under the management of interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

If he continues to improve, there’s a good chance he will outlast Lindelof, who is five years his senior, and finally take the squad number he holds so dear.

