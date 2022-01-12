Dimitar Berbatov tells Man United trio they should leave the club

Dimitar Berbatov advises Manchester United trio to leave.

Dimitar Berbatov has picked out three Man United players who he feels should leave the club.

It has been widely reported that a number of United squad members want to leave due to a lack of opportunities under interim manager Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before him.

Man United exodus.

Rangnick has already confirmed that he has spoken to Anthony Martial about his desire to leave and the Frenchman is one of three players Berbatov feels should start packing their bags, with the others being goalkeeper Dean Henderson and midfielder Donny van de Beek.

“I’m not surprised to see that Dean Henderson has handed in a transfer request, I was expecting it,” the former United striker told Betfair.

“I was expecting it. Same for Donny Van de Beek and Anthony Martial. These players aren’t playing and it’s clear they aren’t happy and as long as they love what they do, playing football, they should move.

Dimitar Berbatov on Dean Henderson.

Berbatov goes into greater detail on Henderson, who appeared to be challenging David de Gea for the Red Devils goalkeeeping spot last season.

“In his view, Henderson was brought back from loan to start for United, as David de Gea was going through a difficult period,” the Bulgarian continued.

“Signings can galvanise a player, you’re not at your best then all of a sudden you have competition, so, you gather yourself and start producing.

“That’s what happened with De Gea and it was bad news for Henderson. I fully understand why he wants to leave.”

With De Gea going through a bad spell ahead of the 2020/21 season, Henderson was kept at Old Trafford rather than going out on loan, like he had done for the previous five campaigns.

The England international then went on to make 26 appearances in all competitions but has yet to play this season, largely due to De Gea’s return to form.

Donny van de Beek’s problems at Man United.

As for van de Beek, very little has gone right for the Dutchman since he arrived in the summer of 2020 for a reported fee of £35 million.

Incredibly, the 24-year-old has only started four Premier Leagues games since making the move from Ajax, as he has failed to convince both Solskjaer and Rangnick that he warrants a place in the team.

Martial, on the other hand, will be able to leave Old Trafford with some happy memories at least, with FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League winners’ medals in his suitcase.

The 26-year-old has scored 79 goals for the club since arriving in September 2015 but with opportunities drying up in recent times, a decision to seek pastures new is probably for the best.

