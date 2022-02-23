Diego Simeone claims Man United are currently one of the best teams in the world

Diego Simeone hails Manchester United.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has hailed Man United as “one of the best teams in the world,” ahead of the Champions League meeting between the two sides on Wednesday.

The Red Devils travel to the Spanish capital for a last 16 first leg clash with Simeone’s men, and despite the doom and gloom surrounding Old Trafford this season, the Argentine has praised his opponents for how they have performed under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Diego Simeone: “Man United have evolved.”

“We’re facing one of the best teams in the world in the last 14 games, if I’m not mistaken,” in reference to United’s Premier League form since a 4-1 defeat to Watford in November ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as manager.

“We can see what Manchester United was always like. They’ve evolved since the new manager arrived, they’re already fourth in the league.

“It’s an intense, dynamic team, very brave, with very good forwards, very good footballers overall and who try to make a huge effort to try and unite the huge talents they have in 11 players.

“It’s going to be a very difficult game, as every Champions League game is. But we have a lot of anticipation to play in our stadium in front of our fans and we’re lucky to play the last 16 at home because we couldn’t play that, we couldn’t do that last year,” Simeone added, after Atleti lost to eventual champions Chelsea in Bucharest last February, due to Covid-19 restrictions in Spain.

Man United form.

While Simeone is accurate in his assessment of United’s recent results, criticism of the Red Devils’ performances remains strong, even if they have beaten Brighton and Leeds in their most recent matches.

Already in 2022, they have lost to Wolves, while dropping points against Aston Villa, Burnley and Southampton and going out of the FA Cup on penalties to second-tier outfit Middlesbrough.

Even in their two recent wins, there was cause for concern, with Rangnick’s side looking blunt in a scoreless first half against Brighton before throwing away a 2-0 lead against Leeds, albeit eventually winning 4-2.

Atletico Madrid v Man United will be live on Virgin Media Two on Wednesday, with a kick-off time of 8pm.

