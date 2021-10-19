Diego Simeone was “all over the place” as beer flowed at Atletico title party

Diego Simeone enjoyed his club’s title celebrations.

Diego Simeone was “all over the place” as the beer flowed during Atletico Madrid’s title-winning party last season, according to defender Kieran Trippier.

Back in May, Trippier became just the fourth Englishman to win La Liga, after Laurie Cunningham, Steve McManaman and David Beckham, and he has been reflecting on the celebrations that followed the club’s success.

Diego Simeone’s continued success in Madrid.

The title was only Atleti’s second since the turn of the century, and first since 2014, with both of the those victories coming under the management of Simeone.

Known for his passion on the touchline and his incredible will to win, it’s no surprise that the Argentine coach was at the forefront of the celebrations when victory was secured back in May.

That’s according to Tripper, who has been telling The Guardian about a memorable night after a 2-1 victory away Real Valladolid clinched the league title.

Kieran Trippier: Diego Simeone is relentless.

“The bus journey home was crazy,” the England defender says. “The beer was flowing, everyone was singing, the mister [Diego Simeone] was all over the place.

“He’s relentless and just to see him relax, like a weight was lifted. We’d crossed the line.”

The trophy was Trippier’s first in his professional career and went a long way to justifying his decision to go where few of his compatriots have gone before and sign for a Spanish club.

Just weeks before moving to Madrid, the then 28-year-old was on the losing side as Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 Champions League Final.

🏆 Laurie Cunningham

🏆 Steve McManaman

🏆 David Beckham

🏆 𝐊𝐈𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐍 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐏𝐏𝐈𝐄𝐑 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @trippier2 becomes the fourth English player to win #LaLigaSantander! pic.twitter.com/DZTWEPjvae — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 31, 2021

Trippier addresses return to England.

Due to face The Reds in the Champions League again on Tuesday evening, Trippier have been a key member of Simeone’s side since moving to the Spanish capital.

However in the same interview, he addresses rumours that he could return to the Premier League before his career is out.

“There was a lot of speculation and it is what it is in the media but I was with England (at Euro 2020) and that was my only focus,” Trippier says.

“Then I came back to Madrid, straight into pre-season. But I would love to play the Premier League again [one day]. I wanted to come to get my career back on track. I’ve done that.”

Manchester United were one of the clubs that were said to be keen to take Trippier home and if he continues to impress in Spain, there should be no shortage of suitors looking to do likewise.

