Didi Hamann on why Man United have gone “beyond a joke”

Didi Hamann on Manchester United woes.

Didi Hamann has delivered some home truths to Man United fans by saying that the club are now ‘beyond a joke.’

The RTE pundit made the comment on Twitter soon after the final whistle in Man United’s 1-1 draw at Burnley on Tuesday night.

Man United continue to struggle.

Once again, the Red Devils failed to convince, as a first half Paul Pogba opener was cancelled out in the second period by a Jay Rodriguez equaliser.

The result means two more points have been dropped as Ralf Rangnick’s side look towards a top-four finish at the end of the season, an ambition that is a far cry from the title aspirations held by many supporters last summer.

It is even further from the dominance the club had become used to under Alex Ferguson, winning 13 out of a possible 21 Premier League titles before the legendary Scot retired in 2013.

Manchester United have gone beyond a joke. Feel for the fans who’ve been put through 9 years of misery since Sir Alex left, they deserve better. Always looked up to them, not for a while — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) February 8, 2022

Didi Hamann: ‘Man United are beyond a joke.’

‘Manchester United have gone beyond a joke,’ Hamann wrote on Twitter, after Tuesday night’s game.

‘Feel for the fans who’ve been put through nine years of misery since Sir Alex left, they deserve better. Always looked up to them, not for a while.’

As a former player with United’s arch-rivals Liverpool, the comment will know doubt sting Red Devils supporters but he does have a point, given how far the club have fallen in recent years.

Man United v Liverpool comparison.

The former Germany midfielder went on to clarify that he wasn’t making fun of the Old Trafford outfit, but did contrast their demise with the success Liverpool have had under Jurgen Klopp in recent years.

‘It’s not about laughing at each other, we should be better than that,’ he added.

‘They spent a billion quid and have a rotten team. Makes Klopp’s achievement even more astonishing and staggering considering he spent hardly anything compared to them.’

Net spend.

While Liverpool have brought in some big money signings in recent years, such as Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, they have also made some big sales, leading to a net spend of £197.20m over the past five years.

Man United’s figure of £479.04m over the same period dwarves that of their rivals and as Hamann says, they largely have nothing to show for it.

On the other hand, Liverpool’s joined-up thinking and the sound managerial appointment of Klopp has led to them winning major silverware in the form of the Premier League and Champions League, even if Manchester City under Pep Guardiola seem to be one step ahead at this moment in time.

