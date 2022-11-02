Didi Hamann questions whether Jurgen Klopp can fix Liverpool issues

Didi Hamann questions Jurgen Klopp.

Didi Hamann has questioned whether Jurgen Klopp can fix Liverpool’s issues, amid the club’s poor form this season.

A 2-0 victory over Napoli on Tuesday night made it five wins out of six for the Anfield club in what turned out to be a relatively stress-free Champions League group campaign.

Domestic issues.

The Reds still finished second in the group behind the Italian side but Klopp will be pleased to have progressed to the knockout stage for sixth consecutive season.

It’s a different story on the domestic front though, where a record of four wins in 12 Premier League outings sees Liverpool sitting ninth in the table, eight points outside the Champions League qualification spots.

Speaking on RTE’s coverage of Tuesday’s game, Hamann questioned whether Klopp knows how to turn this around, saying that his fellow German has struggled to explain his side’s issues.

Didi Hamann on Jurgen Klopp.

“I think the jury is out because it is the first time that he’s had a situation like this,” said the former Liverpool midfielder.

“When he came, he changed the whole team and it was upwards for the last five or six years. The team has been on top. What they did was unbelievable, but this is a different situation now.

“It reminds me of when he first came to the club, but that wasn’t his team. This is his team. When you hear him sometimes after games, I’m not sure whether he has an explanation for what is going on.

“Is it just down to fatigue, or is it just down to one or two midfield players? The jury is out, but in the next few weeks and months we will find out.”

"The jury is out" for Didi Hamann on whether or not Jurgen Klopp will be able to dig Liverpool out of the hole that they're currently in. #RTEsoccer

📺 Watch #LIVNAP live: https://t.co/2W5kFubRRc

📱 Updates https://t.co/vulPEdefFE pic.twitter.com/Gfc07bO8Yk — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 1, 2022

Jurgen Klopp’s honours.

When he arrived at Anfield in October 2015, Klopp set about building a squad that was able to compete for major honours, and was rewarded when Liverpool won their sixth European Cup in 2019.

A Premier League title followed in 2020, and last season saw them win a domestic double in the form of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Klopp has already hit back at criticism from Hamann in recent weeks, by sarcastically referring to him as a “fantastic, well-respected source” when the pundit’s comments were brought up at a press conference.

Ahead of the World Cup break, Liverpool face Premier League fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, with a Carabao Cup meeting against Derby County in between.