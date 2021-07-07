England were awarded a penalty in the first half of extra time.

Didi Hamann has said that the decision to award England a penalty in extra time of their Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark was “as blatant a mistake as you’ll see.”

The entire RTE panel, which consisted of Hamann, Richie Sadlier and Liam Brady, were in agreement that the decision to award a penalty against Joakim Mæhle for a foul on Raheem Sterling should not have been made.

Didi Hamann: “England penalty decision was scandalous”.

Regardless, Harry Kane stepped up to score a rebound after Kasper Schmeichel, brilliant on the night, saved his initial spot-kick.

Speaking afterwards, Hamann said: “I think it’s scandalous. They won with a penalty that was a blatant dive and this is not in the spirit of the game. England always prides itself on being the home of fair play.”

Referee Danny Makkelie’s initial decision was checked by VAR, who agreed that the penalty should have been given.

Raheem Sterling goes down under what looks like minimal contact… but the penalty is given. Harry Kane scores at the second attempt. #ENGDEN #EURO2020 #RTEsoccer 📱 Live updates – https://t.co/Ba5scpyUb0

📺 Watch live – https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE pic.twitter.com/OsvYBk1lxe — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 7, 2021

“As blatant a mistake as you will see.”

Hamann continued: “We brought VAR in, Sterling probably thought the challenge was going to come so I give him the benefit of the doubt. But Mæhle pulls out of the tackle because he sees he can’t get there.

“There’s no contact whatsoever. VAR was brought in to rectify these decisions and change blatant mistakes by the referee. This is as blatant a mistake that you will see and this is a European Championship semi-final.

“I feel sorry for the Danes, there was every chance it would have gone to penalties and we would have thought they’d have had the advantage with Schmeichel in goal.

"The way they won the game is not in the spirit of the game" – Didi Hamann feels Denmark have been very hard done by #ENGDEN #EURO2020 #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/qoVUwWBPwz — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 7, 2021

Kasper Schmeichel in inspired form.

Schmeichel was incredible on the night, pulling off a series of world-class saves to keep England at bay.

It was clear though that Denmark were tiring as the second half wore on and that they might have taken a penalty shootout, particularly with someone as reliable as Schmeichel in their goal.

What a super game Kasper Schmeichel is having for Denmark 😍#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/lVPegfkGhr — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) July 7, 2021

Denmark’s Euro 2020 journey comes to an end.

Overall, it was one step too far for a Denmark squad that started the tournament in traumatic circumstances after Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest, but they have certainly defied all expectations by reaching the semi-final.

You can read our full match report on England v Denmark here.

